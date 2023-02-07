LIVE FROM THE GULAG: J6 Prisoner BLASTS McCarthy For Defending Ashli Babbitt’s Murderer

The ever abrashed, unapologetic Stew Peters, who sometimes puts foot in mouth, has American Patriot Jake Lang from inside the DC Gulag on his podcast. Please help these J6 political prisoners if you can, however small, every penny counts toward their legal defense.



'J6 political prisoner, Jake Lang details how House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will be one of the leading RINOs to drive America into the dirt!'

We'll see, I hope the America First congressmen and women hold him to account.

When McCarthy was questioned about the brutal murder of J6-er Ashli Babbitt, he stated the Capitol policeman was "doing his job"!

Is it enough for Trump to disavow McCarthy, while McCarthy sends money through Ukraine into Zelenskyy's pockets?

Don't let Establishment members like Kevin destroy America!

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





https://rumble.com/v28kspg-live-from-the-gulag-j6-prisoner-blasts-mccarthy-for-defending-ashli-babbitt.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=6

