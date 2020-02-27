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LEGAL ACTION AGAINST CHEMTRAILS
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60 views • February 27, 2020
GEOENGINEERINGWATCH.ORG HASN'T ISSUED RECENT UPDATES ON ITS LAWSUIT
This is an interview with Attorney Joseph H. Marman. Geoengineering Watch's legal initiative through "Legal Alliance To Stop Geoengineering" has not posted any progress or updates on its actions since the filing of the "60 day notice of pending legal action" in August of 2016.
See http://www.stopgeoengineeringlegalalliance.com/news
LAWSUIT INVESTORS
Learn more about people who invest in and underwrite lawsuits at https://www.nytimes.com/2015/10/25/magazine/should-you-be-allowed-to-invest-in-a-lawsuit.html because "Money is sharper than a sword" and has the power to REALLY get things moving in a way that wishing, whining, complaining, petitioning, and pleading doesn't... Track and identify that chemtrailing aircraft in the sky above you at http://www.flightradar24.com then call that airline and ask them the names of the pilots that are flying that plane. You can legally record your own calls without providing notification. If the passengers can be told, so can you.
EPA REPORTING RULE ON NANOMATERIALS
Among other policies outlined in this ruling: "Chemical substances “formed at the nanoscale as part of a film on a surface” are exempted from reporting." This loophole would exclude reporting on the aluminum nanoparticulates that coat minute polymer/glass particles (chaff) in chemtrails. Shouldn't we wonder who penciled in that exclusion into the EPA reporting requirements?
See http://blogs.edf.org/health/2017/01/11/at-last-epa-promulgates-nanomaterial-reporting-rule/
CLEAN AIR ACT MANDATES POLLUTION CONTROL OF AIRCRAFT
Chemtrailing aircraft are excluded from control or regulation of emission of particulates through the following policy: "Regulation of vehicles includes vehicle emission limits for hydrocarbons (HC), carbon monoxide (CO), and nitrogen oxides (NOx), and particulates in the case of diesel vehicles. " Chemtrail aircraft are NOT diesel vehicles! Gee, I wonder who authored that exclusion into the regulation of mobile vehicles...
See https://www.epa.gov/regulations-emissions-vehicles-and-engines/regulations-emissions-nonroad-vehicles-and-engines
LIKE ARIZONA, THE EPA AND THE U.S. AIR FORCE ARE PLAYING DUMB ABOUT CHEMTRAILS
A) Read the EPA's official statement about chemtrails at https://www.epa.gov/regulations-emissions-vehicles-and-engines/information-contrails-aircraft
B) Read the U.S. Air Force's current (2017) official position on what it calls "The "Chemtrail" hoax" at https://moviemodule.com/PDF/US-AirForceContrailFacts.pdf and contrast these words with the fact that they've trained their pilots at the U.S. Air Force Academy in the chemistry of chemtrail technology since 1990. Read their official training manual at https://moviemodule.com/PDF/USAF-Chemtrail-Manual.pdf
This is an interview with Attorney Joseph H. Marman. Geoengineering Watch's legal initiative through "Legal Alliance To Stop Geoengineering" has not posted any progress or updates on its actions since the filing of the "60 day notice of pending legal action" in August of 2016.
See http://www.stopgeoengineeringlegalalliance.com/news
LAWSUIT INVESTORS
Learn more about people who invest in and underwrite lawsuits at https://www.nytimes.com/2015/10/25/magazine/should-you-be-allowed-to-invest-in-a-lawsuit.html because "Money is sharper than a sword" and has the power to REALLY get things moving in a way that wishing, whining, complaining, petitioning, and pleading doesn't... Track and identify that chemtrailing aircraft in the sky above you at http://www.flightradar24.com then call that airline and ask them the names of the pilots that are flying that plane. You can legally record your own calls without providing notification. If the passengers can be told, so can you.
EPA REPORTING RULE ON NANOMATERIALS
Among other policies outlined in this ruling: "Chemical substances “formed at the nanoscale as part of a film on a surface” are exempted from reporting." This loophole would exclude reporting on the aluminum nanoparticulates that coat minute polymer/glass particles (chaff) in chemtrails. Shouldn't we wonder who penciled in that exclusion into the EPA reporting requirements?
See http://blogs.edf.org/health/2017/01/11/at-last-epa-promulgates-nanomaterial-reporting-rule/
CLEAN AIR ACT MANDATES POLLUTION CONTROL OF AIRCRAFT
Chemtrailing aircraft are excluded from control or regulation of emission of particulates through the following policy: "Regulation of vehicles includes vehicle emission limits for hydrocarbons (HC), carbon monoxide (CO), and nitrogen oxides (NOx), and particulates in the case of diesel vehicles. " Chemtrail aircraft are NOT diesel vehicles! Gee, I wonder who authored that exclusion into the regulation of mobile vehicles...
See https://www.epa.gov/regulations-emissions-vehicles-and-engines/regulations-emissions-nonroad-vehicles-and-engines
LIKE ARIZONA, THE EPA AND THE U.S. AIR FORCE ARE PLAYING DUMB ABOUT CHEMTRAILS
A) Read the EPA's official statement about chemtrails at https://www.epa.gov/regulations-emissions-vehicles-and-engines/information-contrails-aircraft
B) Read the U.S. Air Force's current (2017) official position on what it calls "The "Chemtrail" hoax" at https://moviemodule.com/PDF/US-AirForceContrailFacts.pdf and contrast these words with the fact that they've trained their pilots at the U.S. Air Force Academy in the chemistry of chemtrail technology since 1990. Read their official training manual at https://moviemodule.com/PDF/USAF-Chemtrail-Manual.pdf
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