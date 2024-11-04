Ultra Orthodox Jewish men protest against mandatory enlistment

Times of "Israel" (https://www.zman.co.il/534992/) is now officially reporting that war criminal Yoav Gallant has issued conscription notices for 7000 Ultra-Orthodox men. However, in the absence of any laws compelling them to serve, these notices are voluntary and it is unclear how many will show up. Out of 3000 summonses issued last summer, less than 10% showed up for service. None of the remainder have been arrested or charged. The state, while recognizing a desperate need for soldiers, does not want to alienate the ultra-orthodox voting bloc, which is badly needed to ensure Netanyahu's fragile grip on control.

Ultra-orthodox settlers are expected to vehemently oppose this new round of conscription, as they have already been protesting against far milder conscription efforts. Regime security forces have already used violence to disperse the ultra-orthodox protests, attacking unarmed protesters with clubs and chemical weapons. As the Zionists spiral farther into a crisis of their own making, this violence will only escalate.

