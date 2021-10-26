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Canadian Media Finally Covers the La Palma Disaster and I Know Why ABC News Dissed Jenn Psaki During Her White House Briefing
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110 views • October 26, 2021
"The eruption has hit a 'new phase' and is even more intense." Those are the comments coming from mainstream media here in Canada as they finally said something about the La Palma volcano erupting. Today (the 25th of October) were the most intense eruptions yet on the volcano as the top cone caved in and released major lava rivers. This volcano eruption is looking like it is going to get worse before it get's better and the earthquakes have ramped up. I was also given an answer today as to why ABC News broke away from the Jenn Psaki White House briefing and showed 111 seconds of the Cumbre Vieja volcano live stream.
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New video: "Beware This is Werewolf Week: On October 26th Obama Celebrates 666 Weeks as the Antichrist and La Palma Marks 50 Years of Volcanic Eruptions"
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Related videos:
Why Did ABC News Flip Over to the La Palma Volcano Livestream During Jenn Psaki's Press Briefing?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pCb6TNlGLqkM/
Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis Walkthrough Part 24
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BMaPl8vJIfE
New video: "Beware This is Werewolf Week: On October 26th Obama Celebrates 666 Weeks as the Antichrist and La Palma Marks 50 Years of Volcanic Eruptions"
https://youtu.be/RvQxnWsThD0
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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