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Trump Prophecy 2016 - It was made prior to the first election of Donald Trump
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143 views • November 28, 2020
This is the original Trump prophecy video which was made in 2016 before Trump was elected.
For those that have watched it previously, I think you may find it is really enlightening to watch again.
The video includes Mark Taylor.... and also a special thanks to Kim Clement's friend Lance Wallnau.
For those that have watched it previously, I think you may find it is really enlightening to watch again.
The video includes Mark Taylor.... and also a special thanks to Kim Clement's friend Lance Wallnau.
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