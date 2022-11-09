Cashing Out on Real Estate? Gold During Hyperinflation?...Q&A with Lynette Zang & Eric Griffin

Streamed live11/9/2022

Viewer Questions: Question

1: 1:02 I understand that the price of gold and silver will rise once hyperinflation. Will the final price be considered the fair market value and last for quite a while, or will these prices only remain for a short window, and we must act fast to sell some of our position to pay off mortgages etc., and then prices will come crashing down again?

Question 2: 4:33 During a bank bail in, would they bail in CD's?

Question 3: 6:03 Do you believe there will be a debt market implosion? Or will the FED and other institutions not allow it?

Question 4: 8:04 If you cash out real estate now in a good market, what are the best ways to de-bank the money?

Question 5: 8:56 I have done major precious metals purchases and feel I am all set. However, I still have $100K cash as my emergency fund. I am thinking to put this money in 3% savings account or short-term treasuries. Is there any risk, or is there better options to park the money in short term and still have it readily accessible?

Question 6: 11:43 If the stock market crashes will gold prices drop? Question 7: 15:22 What do you think of goldbacks?




