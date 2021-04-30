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People Stone Vaccine Nazis - India
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278 views • April 30, 2021
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India – People Chase Out Vaccine Nazis
Blog/Disease
Posted Apr 30, 2021 by Martin Armstrong
I have been getting claims that the people who die are the ones who were vaccinated. I have not been able to verify this, but it seems to be a rising theme in India. There are recorded deaths in the United States even after people have been fully vaccinated. This is simply raising deep concerns about what is really going on and what is the true objective.
armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/disease/india-people-chase-out-vaccine-nazis/
India – People Chase Out Vaccine Nazis
Blog/Disease
Posted Apr 30, 2021 by Martin Armstrong
I have been getting claims that the people who die are the ones who were vaccinated. I have not been able to verify this, but it seems to be a rising theme in India. There are recorded deaths in the United States even after people have been fully vaccinated. This is simply raising deep concerns about what is really going on and what is the true objective.
armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/disease/india-people-chase-out-vaccine-nazis/
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