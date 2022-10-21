Preparedness Tip of the Day : October 21st 2022

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Welcome to the newest edition of daily prepping tips! Everyone knows about solar lights around the property, but did you know how useful they really can be in a grid down or power outage situation!? Especially inside your home! No need for kerosene lantern oil on your kitchen table! Try testing out some affordable fence post solar lights inside your home before the balloon goes up! Thanks for you watching!