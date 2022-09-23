Now Big Tech Is Censoring Carrot Emojis Because They're Code for Jabs or Something

Last month, we saw a loosening of restrictions by Big Tech surrounding the Covid-19 injections. Even corporate media started talking a bit about inefficacy and adverse reactions. But that was last month, and by the middle of this month they were reengaging in their censorship and suppression agenda.





Our brief holiday during which I was able to say, “The jabs kill,” without being banned by Big Tech is over. Now, they apparently have received a clarifying memo that says the truth needs to be bottled up and buried in the backyard.





They’re even going after carrots now. On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I broke down an article by Didi Rankovic: https://basedunderground.com/2022/09/22/facebook-deletes-group-that-used-carrot-emojis-as-code-words-for-the-vaccine-after-bbc-complains/