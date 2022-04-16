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Is Elon Musk Controlled Opposition? Or does he have all the correct enemies?
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
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109 views • April 16, 2022
Is Elon Musk Controlled Opposition? Or does he have all the correct enemies?
ELON MUSK The fake genius to help lead humanity into the abyss
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IgiVToC1q263/

The truth about Elon and his satanist GF...
We are here to combat the propaganda taking over the world.

Elon Musk: Space Genius or Elitist Billionaire Jerk Face? In this video, we take a deep look into Elon Musk’s past and show definitively that he is not all he says he is. We’ll pry open the secret playbook that Elon and the other elites are using to push YOU out of Bitcoin so they can keep it all to themselves.

Grab a bag of popcorn, we’re going IN and telling you why Elon Musk is BAD. We’ll cover the history and the rise of Elon Musk. Find out all the details about the shady things Elon has been doing his entire life.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy