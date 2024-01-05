Hey FBI, Enough With the Epstein CIRCUS. Release the REAL Story

Glenn Beck





Jan 4, 2024





A list of over 170 names mentioned in court documents from a case against Jeffrey Epstein has been released. But did we actually learn anything, or is this just another distraction? Glenn reviews what was in the release, as well as what was not. While names like Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Donald Trump, Stephen Hawking, David Copperfield, and even Cameron Diaz were included in the list, we learned NOTHING about whether any of these famous people were actually involved in Epstein's illegal activities. Glenn makes the case that it's time to stop obsessing over names and start demanding that the FBI release the REAL answers. One man — FBI Director Christopher Wray — can make it happen. So, why hasn't he?





