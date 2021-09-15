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Best & Taylor Intel (9/15/2021): Special Broadcast ENOCH'S FIRE — Head's Up Next 13 Days!
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180 views • September 16, 2021
La Palma, Hawaii, Tsunami, Revelation, 9-11, Atonement, Babylon, China, Russia and More…
We are now in a Shmita Year and those years are usually MAJOR CHANGE YEARS, and so here we are with the substantial possibility of a major eruption on the Island of La Palma which COULD trigger a huge tsunami event that could wipe out millions of people, including all those who live along the Atlantic coastal regions and the Gulf Coast as the wave would cross right over Florida and inundate the Gulf Coast regions – along with all major rivers being backed up for miles and flooding inland for miles. Experts are now saying an eruption WILL OCCUR in the next 13 days but could be much sooner. No one knows what will happen, we can only warn everyone that the TIME IS NOW for changes in politics, economics and Earth and Cosmic activity will begin in earnest as we are now in Israel’s 5782nd year and 5782 means WAKE UP and lots more on this special broadcast… —Stewart Best
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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 and #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
We are now in a Shmita Year and those years are usually MAJOR CHANGE YEARS, and so here we are with the substantial possibility of a major eruption on the Island of La Palma which COULD trigger a huge tsunami event that could wipe out millions of people, including all those who live along the Atlantic coastal regions and the Gulf Coast as the wave would cross right over Florida and inundate the Gulf Coast regions – along with all major rivers being backed up for miles and flooding inland for miles. Experts are now saying an eruption WILL OCCUR in the next 13 days but could be much sooner. No one knows what will happen, we can only warn everyone that the TIME IS NOW for changes in politics, economics and Earth and Cosmic activity will begin in earnest as we are now in Israel’s 5782nd year and 5782 means WAKE UP and lots more on this special broadcast… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 and #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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