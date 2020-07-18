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Mahatma Gandhi in South Africa - 1st protest - LEARN WHAT IT TAKES
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14 views • July 18, 2020
This is the strength we need now. The new passes are chips, vaccines, masks, and the cashless society. For the love of God, stand unashamed against these things. Don't
worry about being unpopular, worry about truth and freedom becoming unpopular. You
don't have to be Hindu to see the point here. Burn the covid passes! Is it just me, or does the policeman look like he has the APPLE logo on his helmet?
worry about being unpopular, worry about truth and freedom becoming unpopular. You
don't have to be Hindu to see the point here. Burn the covid passes! Is it just me, or does the policeman look like he has the APPLE logo on his helmet?
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