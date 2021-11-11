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Directed energy no touch torture of targeted individuals by whistleblower Dr Robert Duncan
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175 views • November 11, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXw5AYkclOo | Now we are all directed individuals. It is going to be Hell on Earth when the 5G will be TURNED ON. Even more for the Vaccinated persons. All the Luciferase, Graphene Oxyde, mRNA and other micro-organisms inserted through "VACCINES" will be turned on on their bodies and they might literally drop down like flies. Something like that might of already happen in Whan.
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