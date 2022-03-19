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Crimea's Freedom
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10 views • March 19, 2022
First half of the video is what we recorded in 2014. The last part is a summary of the last eight years. "Today marks eight years since Crimea decided to become part of Russia, following a referendum in which 98% voted in favor of the move. RT brings you a recap of the years passed." - RT News
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