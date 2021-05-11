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John Wick ramboy over Hannie Decendre? Echt waar...?
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1 view • May 11, 2021
John ramboy wick wil afzeiken om het afzeiken, with stutter, oh wauw, ehrrm, uhm, wauw, ja, erhm, eh wauw, ja, ja, ja, ja, ja. En John's nieuwtje, mensen die een klok kunnen horen luiden, hebben niet per sé van klepels gehoord!
J Gebruikt de Bijbel, Jezus en God als het uitkomt en andere keren totaal niet. 1 van de redenen dat ik videre verliet: er zou gestemd worden om dit figuur toe te laten! Nivo -1
J Gebruikt de Bijbel, Jezus en God als het uitkomt en andere keren totaal niet. 1 van de redenen dat ik videre verliet: er zou gestemd worden om dit figuur toe te laten! Nivo -1
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