The Conservative Continuum, Ep. 88: "Surveillance Nation"

An interview with Dr. Julianne Romanello on "15-minute Cities" and "Smart Cities". She discusses the impacts of a surveillance nation and the effects on future generations. Dr. Romanello also look into instances of surveillance within our election centers that would raise some eyebrows. Visit www.heartsoverhexagons.com for more information.
