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(Video 43) IRELAND Ben Gilroy SHOCKING REPORT on Covid Deaths only 100 Sars 2 Covid 19 outside Government Buildings Dublin. 07.09.20
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22 views • September 11, 2020
CDC Admits That 94 Percent of “COVID-19 Deaths” Had Other Causes/Conditions
https://www.collective-evolution.com/2020/08/30/cdc-admits-that-94-percent-of-covid-19-deaths-had-other-causes-conditions/?fbclid=IwAR1PaNg6bIUitodHDGW06vUKg5oWaDVuHddwZ_o8hollc7iWwM8iYg2j-cM
Ireland Covid 10 report 09.09.2020
https://www.hpsc.ie/a-z/respiratory/coronavirus/novelcoronavirus/casesinireland/epidemiologyofcovid-19inireland/COVID-19_Daily_epidemiology_report_(NPHET)_04092020_website.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3qUeF2Sr6miUYdZ1OgGIdcSMTKVl3Bw7l8LQl08Voj-3VZ-FDHKQ5sLGc
Ben Gilroy facebook but video taken down
Yellow Vest Ireland https://www.facebook.com/YellowVestIreland/
Government tries to debunk Bens Video and their own stats https://www.thejournal.ie/debunked-ben-gilroy-video-government-buildings-coronavirus-suicide-5199509-Sep2020/
https://www.collective-evolution.com/2020/08/30/cdc-admits-that-94-percent-of-covid-19-deaths-had-other-causes-conditions/?fbclid=IwAR1PaNg6bIUitodHDGW06vUKg5oWaDVuHddwZ_o8hollc7iWwM8iYg2j-cM
Ireland Covid 10 report 09.09.2020
https://www.hpsc.ie/a-z/respiratory/coronavirus/novelcoronavirus/casesinireland/epidemiologyofcovid-19inireland/COVID-19_Daily_epidemiology_report_(NPHET)_04092020_website.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3qUeF2Sr6miUYdZ1OgGIdcSMTKVl3Bw7l8LQl08Voj-3VZ-FDHKQ5sLGc
Ben Gilroy facebook but video taken down
Yellow Vest Ireland https://www.facebook.com/YellowVestIreland/
Government tries to debunk Bens Video and their own stats https://www.thejournal.ie/debunked-ben-gilroy-video-government-buildings-coronavirus-suicide-5199509-Sep2020/
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