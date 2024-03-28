Riccardo Bosi: Things Will Get Nasty

Attack On Converging Axes & Freedom Of Action

* It’s going to get worse before it gets better.

* We are winning.

* Cornered animals get vicious and desperate.

* They will go scorched earth rather than concede defeat.

* Focus on unity of purpose.





The full webcast is linked below.





AustraliaOne Party | The Sovereign Soul Show (26 March 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4m0zkq-australiaone-party-the-sovereign-soul-show-26-march-2024.html