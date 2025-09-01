BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dr. Ryan Cole breaks down differences between COVID-19 vaccines:
Be Children of Light
Be Children of Light
212 views • 2 days ago

Dr. Ryan Cole breaks down differences between COVID-19 vaccines:


Adenovirus vector vaccines (J&J): Use complementary DNA that doesn’t persist. They trigger a big initial spike protein burst that tapers off. But they can cause the body to form antibodies against platelet factor 4, leading to clumping, dangerous blood clots, and rare cases of cavernous venous thrombosis (clots in the brain). These complications led to J&J being pulled early.


mRNA vaccines (Pfizer/Moderna): Use synthetic mRNA designed to evade immune breakdown. Unlike natural mRNA, it persists in the body — studies (Stanford’s Dr. Roldkin) show for at least 2 months — producing a steady, low-grade release of spike protein.


👉 Dr. Cole’s concern: there are no solid studies in humans or mammals showing when synthetic mRNA fully degrades or when spike protein production stops.

vaccinesmark of the beastdeathsreactionsadverse
