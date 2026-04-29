Shalom Krishna? Israel Funds "Indian Jew" Migration – Video #313

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On April 24th 2026, around 240 Indian Jews, members of India’s Bnei Menashe, arrived in Israel as part of the first phase of “Operation Wings of Dawn,” an Israeli Government initiative to bolster its Jewish population.
Shownotes:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/why-israel-wages-war-with-its-archeologists/
https://thecradle.co/articles/first-wave-of-indian-migrants-lands-in-israel-to-expand-settlements-replace-palestinian-laborers
https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2024/1/30/the-indian-lost-tribe-that-wants-to-move-to-israel-even-fight-hamas
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Nof+HaGalil,+Israel/@32.7368178,35.0571164,10z/data=!4m6!3m5!1s0x151c4eeab37d630d:0xe9db0e8e16b2218f!8m2!3d32.711539!4d35.324812!16zL20vMDF2dGt4?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI2MDQyMi4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D
https://www.mea.gov.in/bilateral-documents.htm?dtl/40828/India__Israel_Joint_Statement_February_26_2026#:~:text=Together%20into%20the%20future,shared%20progress%20of%20both%20countries
https://www.eurasiareview.com/19062025-imec-more-than-just-a-corridor-analysis/
The most real the IRGC tanker seizure video could be is a reenactment … but it could be way faker than that.
Shownotes:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/everything-is-fake-top-40-part-1/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/same-covid-style-lockdowns-planned-for-energy-video-301/
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/WevIk1SRPm0
https://off-guardian.org/2026/04/23/what-irans-tanker-seizure-can-teach-us-about-msm-reality/
*****
Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon, Substack and YouTube.