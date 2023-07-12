https://gettr.com/post/p2lsckxc4cd

07.10 Ava on Live From America with Jeremy Herrell

Ava说郭文贵先生自2017年开始警告公众关于中共的邪恶，为了警醒和保护美国对抗中共对自由世界策划和发动的战争。主持人杰瑞米说，但是美国联邦机构却把郭文贵先生关起来，不让他获得保释至今。

Ava said Miles Guo has been warning the public about the evil of the CCP since 2017, in order to alert and protect the United States against the war planned and launched by the CCP against the free world. The host, Jeremy said, but the US federal agency has locked Miles Guo up and has not allowed him to be released on bail so far.

