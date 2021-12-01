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Central Banks launch Digital Currencies = Perfect Technocratic Control [01.12.2021]
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180 views • December 01, 2021
Every central bank in the world is rushing to launch a digital currency...but why? And who is pulling the strings behind the scenes? As it turns out, we don't need a 'social credit score' when money itself is used to control our behavior. Christian breaks down the reality behind this global, synchronous push for digital currencies and the elimination of cash in this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/12/01/central-banks-launch-digital-currencies-perfect-technocratic-control/
https://t.me/iceagefarmer
https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/History
Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Strategic_Relocation:_Maps
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
ice.age.farmer
37246 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ox5EODUUmau4/
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/12/01/central-banks-launch-digital-currencies-perfect-technocratic-control/
https://t.me/iceagefarmer
https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/History
Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Strategic_Relocation:_Maps
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
ice.age.farmer
37246 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ox5EODUUmau4/
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