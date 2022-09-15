Karine Jean-Pierre Claims The Border Is Secure And No One Is Walking Across As Videos Of Thousands Crossing Plays Behind Her
80 views
Owen points out how the left is not self-aware about their failing policies.
Keywords
warowenshroyerroom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos