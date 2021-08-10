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Brace Yourselves…Something is coming!!!!
Crusty Canuck
Crusty Canuck
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91 views • August 10, 2021
My rant and projection on recent Canadian events and the possibility of something bad in the future. Ontario NDP MPP Andrea Howarth double -backs on Charter Rights, Efforts at the Olympics.

#newyorknadia,#CallElection,#TruthandReconcilation



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Sources:

From True North Media, NDP MPP Andrea Howarth's "Double back" on Charter rights: https://tnc.news/2021/08/07/horwath-forced-to-apologize-for-supporting-charter-rights-over-mandatory-vaccinations/

More "WE" Scandal info: https://westernstandardonline.com/2021/08/we-charity-scandal-grows-with-revelation-of-numerous-sweetheart-deals-from-liberals/?fbclid=IwAR2pBXBvDd39c_kYPIMN_2q3oGzArjkWNeMcau19bJ1phMwuKMbVtxugqh0



Canada's GOLD Victory over Sweden: https://www.ctvnews.ca/sports/canada-wins-women-s-soccer-gold-at-tokyo-olympics-1.5537041



If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥 Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/

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Music by KILLING JOKE ( I do not own any music or added dialogue in this podcast)

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