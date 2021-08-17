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CNN fires employees over COVID vaccine, citing "zero tolerance"
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60 views • August 17, 2021
Alison Morrow, August 8, 2021
#CNN #Covid #Vaccine CNN CEO Jeff Zucker recently told staff that 3 employees were terminated after coming to work without having received a Covid vaccine, citing a "zero tolerance" policy.
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#CNN #Covid #Vaccine CNN CEO Jeff Zucker recently told staff that 3 employees were terminated after coming to work without having received a Covid vaccine, citing a "zero tolerance" policy.
SEND ME STORY TIPS ON LOCALS:
https://alisonmorrow.locals.com/support
FIND ME ON ROKFIN:
https://rokfin.com/AlisonMorrow
FIND ME ON ODYSEE:
https://odysee.com/@AlisonMorrow:6
SUPPORT ME ON PATREON:
https://www.patreon.com/alisonmorrow
MEDIA TRAINING & CONSULTING:
https://www.alisonmorrowmedia.com/
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