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NEW Reports Show China Was Preparing Coronaviruses for WW3 by Liberty Loft News May 8, 2021in China, Current Events, World News
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The Nuremberg Code (1947) https://www.bmj.com/content/313/7070#NUREMBERG
Breaking : Half Of NIH/CDC Refuse The COVID Vaccine Joining Billions of Anti Vaxxers https://www.brighteon.com/7f1a319d-bc8f-4fff-80e4-398182429517
Charlotte, NC — In a new bombshell report, US State Department Investigators found that the Chinese Communist Party was preparing for World War 3 utilizing biological weapons, including coronaviruses, starting in 2015. The dossier from the People’s Liberation Army outlined how biological weapons would be the preferred method for fighting in a potential world war.
The document outlined the manipulation that the Chinese government was proposing of viruses, the potential release methods for such viruses, and the impact that such a virus would have on medical systems. The reports were originally covered by The Australian. Details such as days of week, times of day, and more were covered.
The document shares information that many have suggested in the US over the past year since the coronavirus pandemic began. Mainstream media and the radical left were critical of former President Donald Trump and conservatives who suggested that China is responsible and that the virus was potentially released from the Wuhan lab. So far, the report has received no coverage from mainstream US media.
Details continue to emerge, but reports are that scientists were manipulating viruses in ways never before seen. In addition to biological weapons, the dossier also mentions genetic weapons that were being researched. Research began as recently as 2015 in preparation for what China was referring to as World War 3. China believed that biological and genetic warfare would be the key to victory in a potential upcoming WW3. In fact, they called them “the core weapon for victory” in the dossier.
The Australian interviewed one strategic policy expert who had significant concerns with China’s research into biological weapons. He said, “There is no clear distinction for research capability because whether it’s used offensively or defensively is not a decision these scientists would take.” He continued, “If you are building skills ostensibly to protect your military from a biological attack, you’re at the same time giving your military a capacity to use these weapons offensively. You can’t separate the two.”
Interestingly, the Wuhan Institute of Virology was also mentioned in the dossier for its high risk research. The lab is known for its research into coronaviruses, but it appears the lab could have ties to military research based on the latest report.
The Daily Mail reports that Cao Wuchun, a senior army officer and government advisor denied that the Wuhan lab was being used for military research previously. But Wuchun’s name is listed as a researcher on project reports for the lab, bringing into doubt his denial as well. China continues to deny that it has any responsibility for the COVID-19 pandemic.
China is known for its lack of regulation over its research facilities. Their safety practices have been brought into question since the COVID-19 pandemic began. This latest report continues to bring into question their activity and research in these labs.
The WHO, which is significantly backing China through the pandemic, has dismissed the idea that China would have manipulated the virus and that it could have potentially escaped from a lab. The newly discovered report tells a completely different story. While the WHO has said that all possible sources for COVID-19 are on the table, the source is becoming even more clear.
Evidence shows that China is responsible for the release of the COVID-19 virus and the subsequent destruction that has happened as a result. Perhaps China was not quite ready for the war they were looking to start, but it’s time that China be held accountable for their actions. Instead, Biden and his regime will give a free pass to the communist country.
This past week, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro strongly criticized China, accusing it of creating COVID-19. Other than conservatives, no one in the US wants to place the blame on China where it belongs. Former President Trump and his administration were quick to blame China, garnering backlash from mainstream media and Democrats.
The Nuremberg Code (1947) https://www.bmj.com/content/313/7070#NUREMBERG
Breaking : Half Of NIH/CDC Refuse The COVID Vaccine Joining Billions of Anti Vaxxers https://www.brighteon.com/7f1a319d-bc8f-4fff-80e4-398182429517
Charlotte, NC — In a new bombshell report, US State Department Investigators found that the Chinese Communist Party was preparing for World War 3 utilizing biological weapons, including coronaviruses, starting in 2015. The dossier from the People’s Liberation Army outlined how biological weapons would be the preferred method for fighting in a potential world war.
The document outlined the manipulation that the Chinese government was proposing of viruses, the potential release methods for such viruses, and the impact that such a virus would have on medical systems. The reports were originally covered by The Australian. Details such as days of week, times of day, and more were covered.
The document shares information that many have suggested in the US over the past year since the coronavirus pandemic began. Mainstream media and the radical left were critical of former President Donald Trump and conservatives who suggested that China is responsible and that the virus was potentially released from the Wuhan lab. So far, the report has received no coverage from mainstream US media.
Details continue to emerge, but reports are that scientists were manipulating viruses in ways never before seen. In addition to biological weapons, the dossier also mentions genetic weapons that were being researched. Research began as recently as 2015 in preparation for what China was referring to as World War 3. China believed that biological and genetic warfare would be the key to victory in a potential upcoming WW3. In fact, they called them “the core weapon for victory” in the dossier.
The Australian interviewed one strategic policy expert who had significant concerns with China’s research into biological weapons. He said, “There is no clear distinction for research capability because whether it’s used offensively or defensively is not a decision these scientists would take.” He continued, “If you are building skills ostensibly to protect your military from a biological attack, you’re at the same time giving your military a capacity to use these weapons offensively. You can’t separate the two.”
Interestingly, the Wuhan Institute of Virology was also mentioned in the dossier for its high risk research. The lab is known for its research into coronaviruses, but it appears the lab could have ties to military research based on the latest report.
The Daily Mail reports that Cao Wuchun, a senior army officer and government advisor denied that the Wuhan lab was being used for military research previously. But Wuchun’s name is listed as a researcher on project reports for the lab, bringing into doubt his denial as well. China continues to deny that it has any responsibility for the COVID-19 pandemic.
China is known for its lack of regulation over its research facilities. Their safety practices have been brought into question since the COVID-19 pandemic began. This latest report continues to bring into question their activity and research in these labs.
The WHO, which is significantly backing China through the pandemic, has dismissed the idea that China would have manipulated the virus and that it could have potentially escaped from a lab. The newly discovered report tells a completely different story. While the WHO has said that all possible sources for COVID-19 are on the table, the source is becoming even more clear.
Evidence shows that China is responsible for the release of the COVID-19 virus and the subsequent destruction that has happened as a result. Perhaps China was not quite ready for the war they were looking to start, but it’s time that China be held accountable for their actions. Instead, Biden and his regime will give a free pass to the communist country.
This past week, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro strongly criticized China, accusing it of creating COVID-19. Other than conservatives, no one in the US wants to place the blame on China where it belongs. Former President Trump and his administration were quick to blame China, garnering backlash from mainstream media and Democrats.
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