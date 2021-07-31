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RICE UNIVERSITY'S LASER-INDUCED GRAPHENE MAKES SIMPLE, POWERFUL ENERGY STORAGE POSSIBLE
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51 views • July 31, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE:
Rice University: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv9Cpo9OqV8_kEyKfCDnScA
https://youtu.be/NqIa5j0Oo9E
Rice University researchers who pioneered the development of laser-induced graphene have configured their discovery into flexible, solid-state microsupercapacitors that rival the best available for energy storage and delivery.
The devices developed in the lab of Rice chemist James Tour are geared toward electronics and apparel. They are the subject of a new paper in the journal Advanced Materials.
Microsupercapacitors are not batteries, but inch closer to them as the technology improves. Traditional capacitors store energy and release it quickly (as in a camera flash), unlike common lithium-ion batteries that take a long time to charge and release their energy as needed.
http://news.rice.edu/2015/12/03/scientists-see-the-light-on-microsupercapacitors/
Rice University: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv9Cpo9OqV8_kEyKfCDnScA
https://youtu.be/NqIa5j0Oo9E
Rice University researchers who pioneered the development of laser-induced graphene have configured their discovery into flexible, solid-state microsupercapacitors that rival the best available for energy storage and delivery.
The devices developed in the lab of Rice chemist James Tour are geared toward electronics and apparel. They are the subject of a new paper in the journal Advanced Materials.
Microsupercapacitors are not batteries, but inch closer to them as the technology improves. Traditional capacitors store energy and release it quickly (as in a camera flash), unlike common lithium-ion batteries that take a long time to charge and release their energy as needed.
http://news.rice.edu/2015/12/03/scientists-see-the-light-on-microsupercapacitors/
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