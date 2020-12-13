© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Living the Delphian Way - Comfort and Healing
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • December 13, 2020
A cat purring is the most soothing sound I know. This is a real cat named Lydia, so keeping her purring required a few actions that made background noise. Sorry. I also include words of healing in a language I was inspired to create decades ago. Try sounding them out as you listen to the comforting purr. Or just close your eyes and relax. Enjoy!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.