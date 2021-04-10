X22 REPORT SPOTLIGHT: The Inflection Point When The People Say NO MORE!

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QUITE FRANKLY & DAVE
Frank begins the discussion on how different states are handling the pandemic. Some states are dictators and while others are open and free. Frank does not believe Biden will make it the 4 years or even 1 more year. People have had enough, soon there will be an inflection point where people will not be able to take it any more and will begin to fight back
Frank is the creator and owner of Quite Frankly Podcast.
Website: Quite Frankly http://quitefrankly.tv
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.