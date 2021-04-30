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The ONLY Secret....
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372 views • April 30, 2021
The ONLY Secret.... Reposting this video to expose the ONLY Secret.... The BROTHERHOOD (run by women) is only the implementation organization of the "Administrators" who all work for Queen Lucy. We already are in hell - the current AGENDA is simply allowing HELL to be realized. There is HOPE in Jesus Christ and TRUTH. This is long - 5hrs - but if you really want to understand the world - it is priceless info. The only thing this author misses is that THEY all are genetically INFECTED with the Serpent SEED DNA... which serves as the antennae to the mind of Lucifer.
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