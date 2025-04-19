Kiev locals Furious: Ukraine's LGBT film festival during holy Orthodox Easter celebrations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here’s when fight kicked off from the ground
People getting slammed to ground and carted away.
They’re furious Ukraine's 'Sunny Bunny' LGBT film festival falling on holy Orthodox Easter celebrations.
Kiev cops BRAWL with protesters against LGBT film festival
Locals say arrests made, people dragged into police bus
Authorities don't seem to like people standing up for traditional values