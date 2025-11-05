© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NFL Trade Deadline 2025: Jerry Jones Confirms Cowboys Trade
Description
As the 2025 NFL trade deadline approaches on November 4, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hints the team has already made defensive trades with potentially more to come. Stay tuned for live trade updates, team needs, and deadline drama.
Hashtags
#NFLTradeDeadline #DallasCowboys #JerryJones #NFL2025 #NFLTrades #PlayoffPush #NFLNews #TradeDeadline