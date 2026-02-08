BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Candace Owens Delivers Massive Knockout Blow to Erika Kirk & TPUSA - Zach Costello
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
477 views • 1 day ago

Candace Owens DELIVERS Massive Knockout Blow to Erika Kirk and TPUSA - Zach Costello

Streamed live on Feb 6, 2026

This video link and link to Candace's awesome 'Open Letter to Erika Kirk' is at bottom.

The following Video description from Zach:

The final piece Candace Owens delivered in a BIG WAY, and this is a major knockout blow to Erika Kirk and TPUSA. We're going to dive into this months long play...

