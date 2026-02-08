Candace Owens Delivers Massive Knockout Blow to Erika Kirk & TPUSA - Zach Costello

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Candace Owens DELIVERS Massive Knockout Blow to Erika Kirk and TPUSA - Zach Costello
Streamed live on Feb 6, 2026
This video link and link to Candace's awesome 'Open Letter to Erika Kirk' is at bottom.
The following Video description from Zach:
The final piece Candace Owens delivered in a BIG WAY, and this is a major knockout blow to Erika Kirk and TPUSA. We're going to dive into this months long play...
Visit https://GetNativePath.com/Zach to save on NativePath Krill Oil
Subscribe and Follow Me Here👇🏼
Zach Costello: https://www.zachcostello.com/
YouTube: / @zachcostello_
Instagram: / zachcostello_
TikTok: / zachcostello_
X: / zachcostello_
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/zcostello
This video you watched: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6nAxNnw4JUI&t=467s
Video to Candace's last show, Open Letter to Erika Kirk: