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Bombshell: How The Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act & Supply Chain Crisis Are Tied To This
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52 views • November 03, 2021
President Donald Trump touted how the USMCA would be the very best deal for the united States, but it was merely putting into place what the Council on Foreign Relations and the United Nations wanted all along, and that was the establishment of a North American Union, undermining the sovereignty of the US. Now, we are witnessing how it is tied to the "Biden" administration's Infrastructure and Jobs Act and the supply chain crisis. The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me to expose the agenda.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/bombshell-how-the-infrastructure-investment-jobs-act-supply-chain-crisis-are-all-tied-to-this-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/bombshell-how-the-infrastructure-investment-jobs-act-supply-chain-crisis-are-all-tied-to-this-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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