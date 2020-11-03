Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu Prophesied in 2016 that Pres.Trump would win Prophecy 131/He just confessed JESUS/YAHUSHUA (mirrored)

Please Visit #Amightywind Website:If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH please say this #Salvation Prayer:I prophesied in 2016 that Donald J Trump would become President and it came to pass. Recently Donald Trump spoke and said, “We still need help from the BOSS.” He acknowledged to the entire world who the most famous person was. He said, “The MOST FAMOUS PERSON is JESUS CHRIST!”If MY people, who are called by MY NAME, will humble themselves and pray and seek MY Face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land - 2 Chronicles 7:14So, everyone who acknowledges ME before men, I also will acknowledge before MY FATHER WHO is in Heaven - Matthew 10:32He was not afraid to acknowledge YAHUSHUA before thousands of people at his rally as well as the millions watching him from around the world. President Trump is a baby Christian still learning what Holy beliefs are pleasing to YAHUSHUA and what are not. Please continue to keep President Trump in your righteous Holy prayers of protection. Please go in person to vote all red for Trump! For he is being raised and appointed at this time by ABBA YAHUVEH. Voting for anyone else will be like voting for satan.So please stand in agreement with us all in prayers for President Trump to win the elections. If you live outside of America, please pray and cast your vote in Heaven for President Donald J. Trump in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH, for the prayers of the righteous avails much in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH’S NAME Amen! Pray against the evil ones who would try to manipulate the voting system to take his votes away. Pray that all their evil plans will fall apart in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and for the protection of President Trump and his votes.Please Visit #Amightywind Website:If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH please say this #Salvation Prayer:I prophesied in 2016 that Donald J Trump would become President and it came to pass. Recently Donald Trump spoke and said, “We still need help from the BOSS.” He acknowledged to the entire world who the most famous person was. He said, “The MOST FAMOUS PERSON is JESUS CHRIST!”If MY people, who are called by MY NAME, will humble themselves and pray and seek MY Face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land - 2 Chronicles 7:14So, everyone who acknowledges ME before men, I also will acknowledge before MY FATHER WHO is in Heaven - Matthew 10:32He was not afraid to acknowledge YAHUSHUA before thousands of people at his rally as well as the millions watching him from around the world. President Trump is a baby Christian still learning what Holy beliefs are pleasing to YAHUSHUA and what are not. Please continue to keep President Trump in your righteous Holy prayers of protection. Please go in person to vote all red for Trump! For he is being raised and appointed at this time by ABBA YAHUVEH. Voting for anyone else will be like voting for satan.So please stand in agreement with us all in prayers for President Trump to win the elections. If you live outside of America, please pray and cast your vote in Heaven for President Donald J. Trump in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH, for the prayers of the righteous avails much in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH’S NAME Amen! Pray against the evil ones who would try to manipulate the voting system to take his votes away. Pray that all their evil plans will fall apart in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and for the protection of President Trump and his votes.