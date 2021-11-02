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Americans Have Had It With The Tyrants - In 1 Week, We'll See Their Stand
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40 views • November 02, 2021
Millions of Americans are preparing for a massive November strike from November 8-11. From blue collar workers, to professionals and truckers, these people aim to make a stand that will have a devastating impact on the united States as they stand against tyrannical vaxx mandates. The People would be wise to prepare in advance as the many Davids take on the corporate, fascist Goliath.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/novemberstrike-americans-have-had-it-with-the-tyrants-in-1-week-well-see-their-stand-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
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Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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