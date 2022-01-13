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코로나 백신용 생리식염수에 전기분해시 그래핀 검출!Graphene detection when electrolysis in physiological saline!
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156 views • January 13, 2022
Detection of graphene in electrolysis in physiological saline for corona vaccine
Water on the left, physiological saline for vaccines on the right
Water on the left, physiological saline for vaccines on the right
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