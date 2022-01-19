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Exclusive: First Look At Child Jab Plus Evil Monoclonal Antibody Secrets Exposed
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732 views • January 19, 2022
One reason that a lot of people have felt safe avoiding the vaccines is that over the past years a lot of other treatments have emerged for dealing with Covid-19. There’s ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, plus there’s better protocols for taking care of people who are moderately ill. But one of the biggest treatments to emerge in the last few months is giving patients infusions of monoclonal antibodies. Dr. Carrie Madej recently produced a video warning that these monoclonal antibodies include ingredients derived from HEK293 human embryonic kidney tissue. Dr. Carrie Madej joins us.
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Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: https://linktr.ee/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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