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Remote controlled people: This Couldn't Possibly Happen. Could it?
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126 views • October 22, 2021
With the following contribution, Kla.tv follows Dr. Vernon Coleman's call to distribute his short speech in German version as well. Dr. Coleman wrote two highly explosive books on scientific experiments back in the seventies, which are largely unknown to today's generation. Anyone who listens attentively to what he has to say will find it hard to shake off the impression that the impossible could happen in our day just the same...
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