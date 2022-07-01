Canadian veteran marches 2,500+ miles to protest COVID mandates under Trudeau

Canadian veteran James Topp completed his now-legendary 2,670-mile hike in Ottawa on June 30 to protest Canada's tyrannical COVID mandates under Justin Trudeau. Join LifeSiteNews' Myles Vosylius as he records the epochal moment Topp arrived at his journey's end and the reactions on the ground.





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