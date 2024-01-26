Create New Account
The Mandela Effect - John Petersen Answers Questions – January 2024 (Preview)
ArlingtonInstitute
Topics in this preview episode include:  “The 1 Field” movie and world peace meditations; Teaching oneness from birth; Possibility of John joining Trump’s staff; David Rogers Webb’s “The Great Taking”; and The Mandela Effect.Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️

Visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!

Keywords
mandela effectquestionsjohn petersen

