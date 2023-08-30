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John Closed The Bible in Revelation
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
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50 views • August 30, 2023

I want to talk to you guys today about things new and old?


Lowes, Old Sacramento, Joe's Crab Shack, and The Candy Store.


Mat 13:52  Then said he unto them, Therefore every scribe which is instructed unto the kingdom of heaven is like unto a man that is an householder, which brings forth out of his treasure things new and old. 


George Pember “Earths earliest ages” written in the 1800


I have a three volume set of Sermons by DL Moody, Wilber Chapman and others, all the great evangelists of the 1800's.


Wilber Chapman conducted gospel meetings in the 1800's he traveled to the Fiji Islands, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, China, England, Scotland, and all across America.


He traveled to all the far away lands by ship, months at sea, and if something happened their was no Coast Guard coming to rescue you?


I read about this guy and I'm embarrassed to call myself an evangelist?


I was reading a sermon last night preached by DL Moody July 6, 1895 and I was amazed how the printed word is absolutely timeless, it's like I was sitting in the front row?


I want to talk to you inspired writings? As far as we know John was the last apostle, Born Appx; 11 AD and died about 99 AD he was 88 years old, best guess?


Everything that God wanted written had been written, The Four Gospels, all of Paul's letters, The letters of James, Peter, John, and Jude, all done by John's death?


Then John closed the cannon in Revelation 22:18-20 in appx; 95 AD


Rev 22:18-20  For I testify unto every man that hears the words of the prophecy of this book, If any man shall add unto these things, God shall add unto him the plagues that are written in this book:19  And if any man shall take away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God shall take away his part out of the book of life, and out of the holy city, and from the things which are written in this book. 20  He which testifies these things saith, Surely I come quickly. Amen. Even so, come, Lord Jesus. 


100 to 200Ad, hundreds of gospels were written, Koran, Book of Mormon, etc.

E-mail Pastor Bob at [email protected]



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psychicparanormalkarmakundalinipendulumlevitationreincarnationmantramediumpoltergeistpentagramouijipercipient
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