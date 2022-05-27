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GT 24 (1998, Saturn)
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25 views • May 27, 2022
GT 24 is a racing game developed by Natsume and published by Jaleco. It was only released in Japan.
GT 24 is a car racing game. Apart from a time trial and a grand prix mode, it features a 24h mode, where you drive 24 hours ingame around a course, and you finish on the position you have after completing the current lap when the time is up. There are three courses to choose from, and you can drive in normal or reversed direction on them. In grand prix and 24h mode, your car can take damage. In 24h mode, you also have limited fuel. Repairs and refuel are obtained at the pit stop.
GT 24 is a car racing game. Apart from a time trial and a grand prix mode, it features a 24h mode, where you drive 24 hours ingame around a course, and you finish on the position you have after completing the current lap when the time is up. There are three courses to choose from, and you can drive in normal or reversed direction on them. In grand prix and 24h mode, your car can take damage. In 24h mode, you also have limited fuel. Repairs and refuel are obtained at the pit stop.
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