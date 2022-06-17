Ukraine Continues To Shell Civilian Infrastructure In Center Donetsk [English subtitles]

Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.

Jun 17, 2022 With the attacks on the Civilian Infrastructure of Donetsk and surrounding areas yesterday Ukraine shelling destroyed 2 clothing enterprises and damaged a jail and water distribution point for the city in the center of Donetsk next to "DMZ" steel plant. What was the target of this shelling attack on the center of Donetsk? Was Ukraine trying to hit the DMZ metal plant? Or maybe hurt the Donetsk water supply? Maybe they wanted to destroy a cloth enterprise? Or maybe even still they were trying to kill or break free POWs from jail. Here is my full in-depth report/investigation of all locations and interviews with witnesses. As always with full translations into English and Russian. #RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine Report by Patrick Lancaster US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist. I show what the western media will not show you. Comment what you think and how this can be solved below. Also Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday Or via crypto: BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28 ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD SOL: HJPrko54odD14CuqtdQsoqrmZJBU3hs1Tf9QuUN4j3ke XMR: 43mooJfwFkqVoepUW6V9gk79kTTvoUhaqGBRe18ktzW9DH6RTNDybykNhquTYtEk8WjfkjbHf8nUvZ1QbqDAsQmX4Ltxfvk DOGE: DHAwcZU4AZbivkW2ynHSfPnMV4KHP2b3NA You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media: https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLanc... https://rumble.com/c/PatrickLancaster... https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancastern... https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklancas... https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday https://t.me/PatrickLancaterNewsToday https://vk.com/patricklancaster Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday Я независимый журналист, финансируемый только за счет пожертвований моих зрителей. Вы можете поддержать мою работу через Сбербанк, номер карты 4817760356637581





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1HahHddd5UU

