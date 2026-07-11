What Did the White House Just Expose About the Smithsonian? - Alex Newman

David and Stacy Whited sit down with journalist, author, educator, and Liberty Sentinel founder Alex Newman to discuss the bombshell White House report exposing what is happening inside the Smithsonian. The report, titled “Saving America’s Story,” says the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History has moved away from telling America’s story with honesty, seriousness, and pride, and instead accuses it of promoting political activism, division, and anti-American narratives — all while receiving over $1 billion in federal taxpayer funding each year. Alex Newman breaks down why this matters for parents, children, education, history, faith, and the future of America. He also explains how public education, museums, media, and political messaging are being used to shape the minds of the next generation — and why families must become vigilant “sentinels” in this moment.From the Smithsonian controversy to the roots of government education, the spiritual battle for children, and the coordinated media machine protecting powerful institutions, this conversation is a warning every parent, grandparent, and concerned American needs to hear.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowTo Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To▶ https://flyovergold.comOr Call 720-605-3900► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.comAlex NewmanWEBSITE: https://libertysentinel.orgWEBSITE: https://www.freedomproject.com/BOOK: https://a.co/d/9a6Sq3CAlex Newman is an award-winning international journalist, educator, author, and consultant. He is the founder and CEO of Liberty Sentinel Media and has written for outlets including The Epoch Times, WND, FreedomProject Media, The New American, and more. Alex has authored and co-authored several books, including Indoctrinating Our Children to Death, which documents the history and agenda behind government education. He hosts The Sentinel Report, a weekly news and commentary program presented from a Christian perspective. Alex is also a frequent speaker on faith, family, freedom, education, media, and globalism, and he is married with five children.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: