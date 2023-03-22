Sky News Australia: President Biden has signed a bipartisan bill ordering the federal government to declassify any intelligence relating to the origins of COVID-19

https://gettr.com/post/p2c5iao1b2c

20230321 澳大利亚天空新闻：美国总统乔·拜登签署了一项两党法案，下令联邦政府解密任何与中共病毒的起源有关联的情报以及有关武汉病毒研究所的信息。拜登在一份声明中表示，他的政府将继续审查所有与中共病毒的起源有关联的保密信息，包括与武汉病毒研究所的潜在联系，并尽可能多地解密和分享这些信息。





03/21/2023 Sky News Australia: President Joe Biden has signed a bipartisan bill ordering the federal government to declassify any intelligence relating to the origins of COVID-19 and information on the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Biden said in a statement that his administration will continue to review all classified information relating to the COVID-19’s origins, including potential links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and declassify and share as much of that information as possible.



