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When You Realize Your Money is a Shadow of its Former Self
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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10 views • July 28, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/



A recent episode of Mini Ice Age Conversations Radio Program from (STUDIO A 10pm-Midnight) on Revolution Radio. Ransom Godwin from
🔵 https://www.youtube.com/c/420TVFREEDOMISTFILMS1776
and
🔵 David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 discuss skills you will need after power is disrupted and how purchasing power of all fiat currencies will slow most peoples prepping.

• Early electric cars 1913
• Electric car price 1913 $200, now 2021 $60,000
• Pollution and infertility globally
• World governance / Global governance
• Global water pollution
• When food shortages come and you are rationed on food
• Global crop yields down
• Global grain reserve decline 2021




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🔵 https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
🔵 https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030Tip Jar via -
🔵 https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030

●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●
https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...

***SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS***
🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com
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●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326
Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030

LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
Keywords
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