When You Realize Your Money is a Shadow of its Former Self

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A recent episode of Mini Ice Age Conversations Radio Program from (STUDIO A 10pm-Midnight) on Revolution Radio. Ransom Godwin from
🔵 https://www.youtube.com/c/420TVFREEDOMISTFILMS1776
and
🔵 David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 discuss skills you will need after power is disrupted and how purchasing power of all fiat currencies will slow most peoples prepping.
• Early electric cars 1913
• Electric car price 1913 $200, now 2021 $60,000
• Pollution and infertility globally
• World governance / Global governance
• Global water pollution
• When food shortages come and you are rationed on food
• Global crop yields down
• Global grain reserve decline 2021
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