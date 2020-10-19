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Titanic & J.P. Morgan.
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398 views • October 19, 2020
Titanic / The Olympic / Britanic
Titanic Sunk By J.P. Morgan To Kill Anti-fed Billionaire John Jacob Astor
Titanic Sunk By Morgan, Warburg & Rothschild to Eliminate Anti-Fed Billionaires Astor and Guggenheim http://camelotdaily.com/titanic-sunk-by-morgan-warburg-rothschild-to-eliminate-anti-fed-billionaires-astor-and-guggenheim/
• "DOJ, HHS Socialists Using Tax Payer Financed Gov't Systems To Dox Patriots, Commit Fraud" https://www.bitchute.com/video/2kcrZawPxJrZ/
• "Stuart Karaffa: Socialist State Dept Employee, “Resist Everything… Every Level. F**k Sh*t Up”" http://camelotdaily.com/stuart-karaffa-socialist-state-dept-employee-resist-everything-every-level-fk-sht-up/
• "CIA Director Brennan Admits Voting for Communist Party in 1976" http://camelotdaily.com/cia-brennan-communist-party/
• "FBI Agent Peter Strzok Grew Up In Iran, Worked For Communist Muslim CIA Dir. John Brennan" http://camelotdaily.com/fbi-agent-peter-strzok-grew-iran-worked-communist-muslim-cia-dir-john-brennan/
• "Fmr Muslim, Communist CIA Dir. Brennan, Clinton and Sen. Chuck Schumer Ties to Turkish Muslim Terrorist Cleric Fethullah Gulen" http://camelotdaily.com/fmr-muslim-communist-cia-dir-brennan-clinton-and-sen-chuck-schumer-ties-to-turkish-muslim-terrorist-cleric-fethullah-gulen/
• "Strzok Wanted To Hunt Down Trump Ties Using FBI “Steele Dossier” Report Leaked To CNN" http://camelotdaily.com/strzok-wanted-to-hunt-down-trump-ties-using-fbi-steele-dossier-report-leaked-to-cnn/
• "John Kerry [Kohn] Associate Played Middleman In Relaying Hillary Agents’ Smut To dossier Writer Christopher Steele" http://camelotdaily.com/john-kerry-kohn-associate-played-middleman-relaying-hillary-agents-smut-dossier-writer-christopher-steele/
• "Hillary Clinton’s Muslim Brotherhood Steering Committee Member Linked To Florida’s Muslim Deputy Sheriff and CAIR Leader Nezar Hamze?" http://camelotdaily.com/hillary-clintons-muslim-brotherhood-steering-committee-member-linked-to-floridas-muslim-deputy-sheriff-and-cair-leader-nezar-hamze/
• "TREASON: Anti-Trump Communist, Soros Linked Billionaire Bill Browder’s HSBC Employed FBI Boss Comey Who’s Linked To Clinton Foundation" http://camelotdaily.com/anti-trump-billionaire-jew-bill-browders-hsbc-employed-fbi-boss-comey-whos-linked-
• "Russia Invested 100s of Millions Into Facebook, Twitter Through Jewish Russian Billionaire Yuri “Dr. Evil” Milner" http://camelotdaily.com/russia-invested-100s-of-millions-into-facebook-twitter-through-jewish-russian-investor-yuri-milner/
• "BREAKING: Russian Behind 2016 Presidential Election Meddling Discovered! Google’s Co-Founder Sergey Brin" http://camelotdaily.com/breaking-russian-behind-2016-presidential-election-meddling-discovered-googles-co-founder-sergey-brin/
• "Google Forms Alliance With Communist China" http://camelotdaily.com/google-forms-alliance-with-communist-china/
• "China in the Classroom: How the Reds Are Reaching American Students’ Minds" http://camelotdaily.com/china-in-the-classroom-how-the-reds-are-reaching-american-students-minds/
• "Cleon Skousen’s The Naked Communist: 45 Communist Goals" http://camelotdaily.com/cleon-skousens-the-naked-communist-45-communist-goals/
Titanic Sunk By J.P. Morgan To Kill Anti-fed Billionaire John Jacob Astor
Titanic Sunk By Morgan, Warburg & Rothschild to Eliminate Anti-Fed Billionaires Astor and Guggenheim http://camelotdaily.com/titanic-sunk-by-morgan-warburg-rothschild-to-eliminate-anti-fed-billionaires-astor-and-guggenheim/
• "DOJ, HHS Socialists Using Tax Payer Financed Gov't Systems To Dox Patriots, Commit Fraud" https://www.bitchute.com/video/2kcrZawPxJrZ/
• "Stuart Karaffa: Socialist State Dept Employee, “Resist Everything… Every Level. F**k Sh*t Up”" http://camelotdaily.com/stuart-karaffa-socialist-state-dept-employee-resist-everything-every-level-fk-sht-up/
• "CIA Director Brennan Admits Voting for Communist Party in 1976" http://camelotdaily.com/cia-brennan-communist-party/
• "FBI Agent Peter Strzok Grew Up In Iran, Worked For Communist Muslim CIA Dir. John Brennan" http://camelotdaily.com/fbi-agent-peter-strzok-grew-iran-worked-communist-muslim-cia-dir-john-brennan/
• "Fmr Muslim, Communist CIA Dir. Brennan, Clinton and Sen. Chuck Schumer Ties to Turkish Muslim Terrorist Cleric Fethullah Gulen" http://camelotdaily.com/fmr-muslim-communist-cia-dir-brennan-clinton-and-sen-chuck-schumer-ties-to-turkish-muslim-terrorist-cleric-fethullah-gulen/
• "Strzok Wanted To Hunt Down Trump Ties Using FBI “Steele Dossier” Report Leaked To CNN" http://camelotdaily.com/strzok-wanted-to-hunt-down-trump-ties-using-fbi-steele-dossier-report-leaked-to-cnn/
• "John Kerry [Kohn] Associate Played Middleman In Relaying Hillary Agents’ Smut To dossier Writer Christopher Steele" http://camelotdaily.com/john-kerry-kohn-associate-played-middleman-relaying-hillary-agents-smut-dossier-writer-christopher-steele/
• "Hillary Clinton’s Muslim Brotherhood Steering Committee Member Linked To Florida’s Muslim Deputy Sheriff and CAIR Leader Nezar Hamze?" http://camelotdaily.com/hillary-clintons-muslim-brotherhood-steering-committee-member-linked-to-floridas-muslim-deputy-sheriff-and-cair-leader-nezar-hamze/
• "TREASON: Anti-Trump Communist, Soros Linked Billionaire Bill Browder’s HSBC Employed FBI Boss Comey Who’s Linked To Clinton Foundation" http://camelotdaily.com/anti-trump-billionaire-jew-bill-browders-hsbc-employed-fbi-boss-comey-whos-linked-
• "Russia Invested 100s of Millions Into Facebook, Twitter Through Jewish Russian Billionaire Yuri “Dr. Evil” Milner" http://camelotdaily.com/russia-invested-100s-of-millions-into-facebook-twitter-through-jewish-russian-investor-yuri-milner/
• "BREAKING: Russian Behind 2016 Presidential Election Meddling Discovered! Google’s Co-Founder Sergey Brin" http://camelotdaily.com/breaking-russian-behind-2016-presidential-election-meddling-discovered-googles-co-founder-sergey-brin/
• "Google Forms Alliance With Communist China" http://camelotdaily.com/google-forms-alliance-with-communist-china/
• "China in the Classroom: How the Reds Are Reaching American Students’ Minds" http://camelotdaily.com/china-in-the-classroom-how-the-reds-are-reaching-american-students-minds/
• "Cleon Skousen’s The Naked Communist: 45 Communist Goals" http://camelotdaily.com/cleon-skousens-the-naked-communist-45-communist-goals/
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