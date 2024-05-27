Ellis C Taylor's presentation at Repcon 2016

Filmed at Chris Turner's ground-breaking, epic seminar, REPCON, in Bury, Lancashire; Ellis C Taylor recounts some of his experiences, and encounters with the Goddess, fae, reptilians, and other beings, benign and malign, from here and there.





Chris Turner Films:

https://www.youtube.com/@ChrisTurnerFilms





Don't Mention the Reptilians:

https://www.dontmentionthereptilians.com





Chris Turner Cryptids: https://www.youtube.com/@christurnercryptids2778





Ellis C Taylor:

https://ellisctaylor.com





Ellis' book, DOGGED DAYS:

https://ellistaylorbooks.com/books-2/dogged-days/





Ben Emlyn-Jones:

http://hpanwo-voice.blogspot.com





Phenomena Magazine:

https://www.phenomenamagazine.co.uk





LOOK OUT FOR Don't Mention the Reptilians 2 and REPCON2