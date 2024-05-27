Create New Account
Ellis C Taylor's presentation at Repcon 2016
Filmed at Chris Turner's ground-breaking, epic seminar, REPCON, in Bury, Lancashire; Ellis C Taylor recounts some of his experiences, and encounters with the Goddess, fae, reptilians, and other beings, benign and malign, from here and there.


LOOK OUT FOR Don't Mention the Reptilians 2 and REPCON2

